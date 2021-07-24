Saturday, July 24, 2021
“My Gal”: Katy Perry hangs out with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry (36) and Miranda Kerr (38) probably have a very special relationship with each other. The singer is with the actor Orlando Bloom (44) and recently even welcomed a little daughter into the world with him. But also the model Miranda has one child with Pirates of the Caribbean star and was married to him for three years. Now the two women showed themselves together in public – and proved how well they understand each other!

on Instagram Shared Katy recently some photos and videos of a launch event of Mirandas Cosmetic brand. Among them was a video with the two women, in which Katy one of Mirandas products and thus supported them. In the caption below the post, the “Daisies” performer explained that she spent a nice day with her “Gal” (to german for example: “good friend”).

And in fact, the two seem to be not only because of Orlando and Mirandas to see their son Flynn (10), but to have a real friendship. How explained Miranda in a conversation with WSJ Magazine for example, recently to “absolutely adore” the new partner of her ex-husband. And also Orlando seems to absolutely approve of the relaxed relationship between the mothers of his children. Because he wrote in the comments column under the post: “You two are the sweetest” and added a heart emoji.




Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry, 2021
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, 2013


