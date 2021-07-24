Saturday, July 24, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly loved Megan Fox when he was a teenager

By Arjun Sethi
Machine Gun Kelly loved Megan Fox when he was a teenager

Photo: imago / Pacific Press Agency

07/17/2021 07:00 PM

Machine Gun Kelly was already a fan of Megan Fox as a teenager and even wanted to marry her at some point, as he now admitted.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has now revealed that he was already raving about his current girlfriend Megan Fox as a boy and even had a poster of her hanging in his bedroom as a teenager – years before the couple finally got together.



