Machine Gun Kelly loved Megan Fox when he was a teenager

07/17/2021 07:00 PM

Machine Gun Kelly was already a fan of Megan Fox as a teenager and even wanted to marry her at some point, as he now admitted.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has now revealed that he was already raving about his current girlfriend Megan Fox as a boy and even had a poster of her hanging in his bedroom as a teenager – years before the couple finally got together.

He wanted to marry her at some point

“It was from her GQ shoot,” he said in a new interview with “GQ,” referring to the actress’s sexy bikini shoot from 2008, which shows her how she is cherry. “So the circle closes.” One of his classmates is even said to have remembered that the 31-year-old had vowed at the time to marry the beauty at some point, according to GQ.

He doesn’t think about wedding yet

The musician and actress have been a couple since last year – shortly after she and husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their separation. MGK now calls Fox his first true love. The two first met on set for the thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass" last March, and then confirmed their relationship in July 2020. Fox then filed for divorce in November of the same year.









However, it seems unlikely that the couple will ring the wedding bells in the foreseeable future. The rapper also recently admitted that he generally didn’t think very far ahead. “I think if I had a word to describe where I am right now, I would say: run,” he said. I don’t allow myself to really accept anything completely. I’m just walking there.”

Megan Fox made a pros and cons list

Megan Fox recently admitted that she even made a pros and cons list for the relationship with MGK. “When I met him, I knew immediately that he was a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this is a soulmate connection, and that there was a specific purpose,” Fox told Who What Wear.

Still, the ‘Transformers’ star made a list of potential ups and downsides of dating the musician: “My logical brain rang and said, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’ But then she quickly realized that he was the right person for her.

Age doesn’t matter

“The first time I looked him in the eye, I thought, ‘I know you. I’ve known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'” she said. “Yes, he’s 31, and I’m 35. Admittedly, he’s lived all his life as if he was 19, but he’s not 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney were with a person four years younger,” Fox told InStyle this month.