Like teenagers in love! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom show themselves hand in hand

09. July 2021 – 11:54 clock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom exchange amorous glances

Still as in love as on the first day! This is how the Hollywood dream couple Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44) show up together on Instagram. With the singer (36) and the actor (44) it obviously runs like clockwork. Just a few months ago, the two crowned their love happiness with their first child together: daughter Daisy Dove. Their relationship and love for each other has apparently by no means receded into the background – quite the opposite: On the snapshot of a date night together, Katy and Orlando now look like two teenagers in love!

Louis Vuitton and Love







The two celebrities were guests at an event of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in Paris. While the new mom, who publicly stands by her natural after-baby body, and the newly baked dad posed professionally with each other during the photo call, they strolled through the location in love after the official part. Via Instagram, the two now share this sweet moment with their fans. Holding hands and with a big smile on their faces, the turtle doves stroll through the corridors.

“These pictures radiate so much love”