Kevin Hart could have flown into space for 30 – 45 days, but refused

Short trips into space are currently very fashionable – at least for all those who can afford a detour over the clouds. After billionaire Richard Branson was successfully shot into the sky, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos followed suit a little later. But that’s not all: Hollywood star Kevin Hart was also on the verge of a flight towards the stars – but rejected the offer, as the “People” magazine reports.

On his podcast “Straight From The Hart,” the actor explained, “I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with a desire to document a celebrity’s experience.” They wanted to film his journey from start to finish. “It was about 30, 45 days that I would have spent with a team, and then it was about a 60- to 90-minute trip.”









Kevin Hart announces space trip – for safety reasons

Hart did not reveal how much money he had been offered for the suborbital flight and the project – this was “not important”. The 42-year-old explained why he did not make the trip. “I said, ‘I’d like to know the record of the space shuttles that made it, compared to those that didn’t.'” Ultimately, the risk was too high for him.

Ashton Kutcher cancelled space trip for Mila Kunis

Nevertheless, the actor did not want to rule out revising his opinion in the future. If he comes to an age between 60 and 65 years, a flight into space is possibly conceivable, said Hart. Then his children would also be “at a certain age”. Now that’s not the case: “At this point, if you have these little ones – no, at this point I can’t play around with space.”

Kevin Hart is not the only well-known actor who has been offered a trip into space. Ashton Kutcher would also have had the opportunity to fly into space aboard entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic rocket. But his wife Mila Kunis insisted, and the trip did not come about.