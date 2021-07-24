Jennifer Aniston: On Matthew Perry: “I didn’t understand his fear and despair”

For Jennifer Aniston, the “Friends” reunion has brought completely new insights. She had never guessed what was going on inside her colleague Matthew Perry.

When Jennifer Aniston (52), Courteney Cox (57), Lisa Kudrow (57), David Schwimmer (54), Matthew Perry (51) and Matt LeBlanc come together again, it’s like Easter and Christmas in one day for “Friends” fans. After all, from the mid-1990s, they had laughed and suffered with the “Friends” for ten years. The renewed encounter, which could be followed on HBO Max and Sky, brought new insights not only for the viewers. Jennifer Anniston also had to realize that she had missed a lot of things at the time. In the video above, we show you how the “Friends” stars have changed over time.

Jennifer Aniston knew nothing of Matthew Perry’s inner struggles According to dailymail.co.uk, Anniston admitted on the “Today” show on NBC that she never fully understood the inner struggles of her fellow actor Matthew Perry. “I didn’t understand the fear and self-torment Matthew Perry was exposed to when he didn’t get the laughs – and I didn’t know about the despair he felt.” The fact that he commented on this in the reunion is still “very useful” for Jennifer.









Not arriving was hard for Matthew Perry to bear Perry had stated in the special that he had “convulsions” when his gags did not hit the audience. “To me, it felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said, adding, “And that’s certainly not healthy.”





Matthew’s inner conflicts were not only new to Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow was also surprised. She approached Perry and noted, “You didn’t tell us that at the time.”

Fans already worried about Matthew Perry after the “Friends” reunion trailer Many fans had already commented on Matthew Perry’s appearance with concern after the trailer aired. During the actual broadcast of the reunion, it was particularly noticeable that he spoke very indistinctly.

If you can’t see this video, please click here: Matthew Perry had played the always funny Chandler Muriel Bing in the series. He became famous with the role. Perry also had to struggle for a long time with an alcohol and drug addiction, which he himself made public. In the video below, Lisa Kudrow proudly shows her son, with whom she was pregnant in “Friends” times and who is now a grown man.