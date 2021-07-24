heavenly! Bella Thorne inspires with a skimpy cloud bikini

Bella Thorne (22) is once again venturing into the sex offensive! The actress has long been whistling about what the public might think of her: This is how she deals openly with her pansexuality or earlier three-way relationship constellations. The redhead also regularly causes a stir with her looks: Bella it is sometimes extravagant and, of course, also permissive. With her latest posting, the model made for a heavenly sight again!

These photos are likely to make many followers shine: On Instagram Shared Bella a whole series of pictures in which she poses sexy for the camera as usual. In front of a bright blue sky, she skilfully stages her upper body – which is only covered with a mini bikini top and thick golden pearl necklaces. Particularly harmonious: The cloud motif on the chest not only coincides with the scenery, but is also reflected in her eye make-up. On yellow and blue eye shadow painted himself Bella without further ado, small white clouds.

Of course, the followers in these shots float directly on cloud nine! “Woah, girl, that’s just hot” or “Damn, you’re so sexy” are just two of the almost consistently enthusiastic comments under the photo.









Bella Thorne in July 2020

Bella Thorne in Los Angeles, October 2019

Bella Thorne, producer

39 Ah, I think the photos are totally cool! 42 Mh, for me this is not a peculiarity now.



