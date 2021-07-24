He died 13 years ago: Bella Thorne remembers her father!

Great sadness for Bella Thorne (22)! In 2007, the actress had to cope with a bitter loss: Her father Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne died in a motorcycle accident at the age of just 44. At the time, Disney fame was nine years old. How much the series actress still suffers from the tragedy today, she made clear in the past in interviews again and again. On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of her father’s death, Bella now emotional words on the net!

On their Instagramaccount, the musician shared snapshots of her dad on Thursday. Among them is a photo of her as a baby in his arms, as well as another shot of the whole family. Even more touching than the retrospective in the form of pictures is the caption: “Today you died. And tomorrow we will only have the remains of you. I hope you’re floating somewhere in the sky or as that beautiful bird you’ve always wanted to be. I want to say that time heals, but years have passed and I still feel broken without you.”Mourned Bella. In other lines, she expressed her desire to dream of her father every night.

How much the anniversary of her death hurts her, probably also suspected Bellas Partner Benjamin Mascolo (26): He sent flowers and a touching card to his girlfriend and her sister Dani: “To the most beautiful and amazing daughters your father could have ever dreamed of. I am one hundred percent sure that he is proud of you and the strong women you have become.”, the letter says.









display

Bellas Thorne’s father Delancey Reinaldo

display

Bella Thorne’s family

display

Benjamin Mascolo’s gift to Bella Thorne

17 Yes, I’ve heard that before! 85 No, I didn’t know that.



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]