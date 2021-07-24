Saturday, July 24, 2021
Hair chameleon: Katy Perry inspires with brunette mane!

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry (36) has done it again! The singer inspires her fans not only with her music, but also with her styling. Orlando Bloom’s (44) fiancée often opts for colorful and eye-catching outfits – so she even dressed up as a Christmas tree. With her hair, the beauty is at least as adventurous. Most recently, she actually wore a blonde long bob. But now enchanted Katy her followers with a dark coat of hair!

on Instagram wanted the mother of the little one Daisy Dove actually just present their new shoe collection. But with her new look, she completely eclipsed the glitter slippers: because Katy has a long brunette mane on the selfie – and thus reminds us of old times. Because the hair chameleon started her career with a fairly similar hairstyle. Your community can’t get out of the swarm.

So there are countless heart emojis in the comments. One user wrote: “What a breathtaking selfie.” However, it is quite unlikely that Katys Hair is real. Already in the past, she emphasized that she likes to resort to wigs.




Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in July 2021
Katy Perry at Fashion Week in Paris in July 2017
Katy Perry in March 2020 in Bright, Australia


