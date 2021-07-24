For “All Smiles” they shoot a kind of “West Side Story”

They are the new dream couple of the American music scene: R&B queen Rihanna and New York rapper ASAP Rocky. After their love affair was THE Tuschel theme of the international fashion and gossip sites for a few months, their connection is now official. And also musically there is a huge spark between the two.

Over the weekend, a street in the Bronx was in bright excitement. Rihanna in a neon pink faux fur jacket on a fire escape, ASAP Rocky with an oversized winter cap in highlighter light green. In addition, the elaborate staging of an equally colorful block party with numerous buddies and extras. Purpose of the shrill clothes show: A video shoot for ASAP’s new album “All Smiles”; his fourth after “Testing” and the arrest in Sweden in the course of a disco brawl in July 2019.

Various sources quote the rapper with statements that Rihanna takes on a kind of advisory function in the new project, even actively influencing it. “I think it’s important to have someone with whom you can exchange ideas and let chemistry circulate. She just has the other perspective,” ASAP Rocky told the US edition of GQ magazine. “All Smiles” is designed as a modern West Side story. A “ghetto love story” in which the former bad boy can present himself as a mature soul impressario.

Rihanna, on the other hand, has been more involved in film/TV and fashion projects since her last album “Anti” from 2016. No wonder, then, that she was also enthusiastic about the colorful music collaboration. Soon comes her time in the studio. With changed roles. Then ASAP Rocky takes a seat in the creative consultant’s chair.