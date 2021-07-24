Saturday, July 24, 2021
Custody dispute with Brad Pitt: Small success for Angelina Jolie! - People
Custody dispute with Brad Pitt: Small success for Angelina Jolie! – People

By Arjun Sethi
Good news for Angelina Jolie (46)!

In the custody dispute between her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57), the actress has won a victory. An appeal report in California complied with Jolie’s request to recall private judge John Ouderkirk. This is reported unanimously by the US media.

Ouderkirk had violated his “ethical obligations,” quotes “People.com” from the court decision.


Still happy together at the time: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in March 2014

Still happy together at the time: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in March 2014Photo: Mike Nelson/dpa

In the long-standing dispute over custody of the five minor biological and adopted children of the ex-couple, Jolie and Pitt had called in the private judge. In May, Ouderkirk agreed to expand Pitt’s custody – angering Jolie. The actress appealed.




The Court of Appeal now found that there were doubts about the impartiality of the private judge. He had not disclosed other business connections to Pitt’s lawyers.

A spokesman for Pitt told People.com that this was only a procedural aspect. The facts of what would be best for the children have not changed.

Trial observers assume that the custody dispute, which has been kept under lock and key, will now drag on even longer. Jolie and Pitt could appoint a new private judge to arbitrate or go to a public family court.

After a long relationship, the actors got married in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which became official in 2019. She demanded sole custody of the six children, who are now between 12 and 19 years old. Since then, negotiations on the division of custody and finances have been going on in court. At 19, the eldest son Maddox is no longer part of the legal dispute.


