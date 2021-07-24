Saturday, July 24, 2021
HomeNewsBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Custody Judge Must Resign
News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Custody Judge Must Resign

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




In the custody dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the actress has won a stage victory. An appeal report in California complied with Jolie’s request to recall the responsible judge John Ouderkirk, as US media reported on Friday. Ouderkirk had violated his “ethical obligations,” the “People” magazine quoted from the court decision.

The former Hollywood dream couple has been officially divorced since 2019, but is arguing about custody of the five minor biological and adopted children. Jolie and Pitt had called in the private judge Ouderkirk themselves. But he angered Jolie when he decided in May to extend her ex-husband’s custody. She appealed against this decision, criticizing that the judge might be biased. Ouderkirk had not disclosed previous business relationships with Pitt’s lawyers, so doubts about his neutrality were justified.




What this decision means for the continuation of the custody dispute, however, is unclear. A spokesman for Pitt told People that this was only a procedural aspect. The facts of what would be best for the children have not changed. Trial observers assume that the custody dispute will now drag on even longer. Jolie and Pitt could appoint a new private judge to arbitrate or go to a public family court.

Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 46, had married in 2014 after a long-term relationship. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce. She demanded sole custody of the six children, who are now between 12 and 19 years old. Since then, negotiations on the division of custody and finances have been going on in court. At 19, the eldest son Maddox is no longer part of the legal dispute.


Previous articleDoes she mean her ex Justin Bieber?
Next articleWith Friends Star Jennifer Aniston: Then The Morning Show Returns + Trailer
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv