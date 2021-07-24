Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: All information about the DC sequel with Jason Momoa

Plot, start, cast and trailer of “Aquaman 2” 19. July 2021 at 15:46 The DC sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” reunits Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. All information about the plot, start date, cast and trailer release of part 2 is provided by Netzwelt.

Jason Momoa returns in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Source: Themoviedb.org)

Aquaman swims back to the cinemas! Jason Momoa stars in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” again.

Amber Heard can once again be seen at his side as Mera – despite all the fan protests.

Before the DC sequel starts in December 2022, you can read everything about “Aquaman 2” at Netzwelt!

In “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” Jason Momoa (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”) returns to the big screen as water rat Arthur Curry. Also on board: Amber Heard (“The Stand”) as Mera and director James Wan (“Conjuring”). All information about the upcoming sequel to DC can be found here at Netzwelt.

Start action production trailer cast

Aquaman 2: Start Date



So far, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” has not yet had an official theatrical release in Germany, but in the USA the film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. In this country, we will most likely be able to see the sequel a day earlier, as blockbusters of this magnitude usually start quite simultaneously all over the world.

Aquaman 2: Plot



So far, little is known about the plot of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick revealed that the 2nd film will not be based on a specific story from the Aquaman comics, but is generally based on the comics from the fifties and sixties, in which Black Manta appeared as a villain.

Director James Wan compares the scope of the Aquaman universe to Middle-earth, the Star Wars galaxy and the world of “Harry Potter”. Especially the seven kingdoms, which were only hinted at in the first film, are to move more into focus in the future.

One of these kingdoms should already be addressed in the spin-off “The Trench”. Warner Bros. envisioned a similar approach to the “Conjuring” movies, where spin-offs expand the universe and new parts of the main series appear less frequently. In the meantime, “The Trench” has been discarded again, so it is left to the 2nd Aquaman film to reveal more about the Atlantic kingdoms.









Aquaman 2: Production



Filming for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” has been underway in London since June 28, 2021. The shooting will also take place in Hawaii, further locations are possible. Two weeks earlier, Amber Heard posted a video on Twitter showing her preparing.

Heard’s participation in the sequel repeatedly causes a sensation on the Internet. On social media, many users are threatening to boycott “Aquaman 2” if Heard is seen as Mera again. The reason is the legal dispute between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, as a consequence of which Depp the role

of Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3”.

Depp fans in particular are convinced that Heard is the real culprit in the whole story and therefore deserves to lose her film lead role as well. Since filming has already begun with Heard, there will probably be no new cast by Emilia Clarke, who has been briefly speculated about. At the end of 2022, it will become clear whether the “Aquaman 2” boycott will make itself felt at the box office.

Aquaman 2: Trailer



Since the shooting of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” did not start until the end of June 2021, it will take some time until a first trailer or just a teaser awaits us. On October 16, 2021, however, DC will once again host the fan event DC FanDome, where new information and perhaps a first video of the shooting should await us.

Aquaman 2: Cast



In addition to Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquman and Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Davin Kane/Black Manta and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father Tom Curry also return. In addition, Dolph Lundgren can be seen again as King Nereus.

New on board is “Game of Thrones” actor Pilou Asbæk in a still unknown role. So far, it is not known whether Nicole Kidman will be back as Aquaman’s mother Atlanna. Unless there are leaks during filming, we can certainly expect more official casting reports in the coming months.