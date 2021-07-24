Amber Heard: First public appearance since the baby

Amber Heard (35) is probably a very nice tennis fan! At the beginning of July, the actress stirred up the media world when she announced out of nowhere that she had become a mother. Her little daughter has even been born since April. Since she seems to be raising the little one alone, she probably has her hands full with the baby. Nevertheless, she did not miss the time to watch a tennis match – and appeared in public for the first time since the announcement of the baby news.

Paparazzi caught the new mother at the men’s Wimbledon tennis final in London at the weekend. In these photos, the DailyMail , one could amber see in the audience how she cheered on her favorite. This event was apparently so important to her that she took a little baby break. Whether the Aquaman actress actually raises the child alone or whether she is still with her partner Bianca Butti is currently unclear. Nevertheless, she should have sole custody of the child.

how PageSix however, recently reported, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp (58) probably had a surrogate mother and therefore did not have carried the child herself. A source is also said to have reported to the paper that amber can not get pregnant. All the better that she can finally be a mom.

Amber Heard with her daughter

Instagram / amberheard, Jessica Davis Photography Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard, actress

