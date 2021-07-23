Friday, July 23, 2021
What makes designer Julia Seemann tick? – The Zurich native whose fashion Rihanna wears

By Arjun Sethi
She cuts roger Federer’s T-shirts and creates new tops from them. Julia Seemann’s dresses are not only popular with pop stars.

Annik Hosmann

Julia Seemann’s aesthetic is inspired by streetwear, subcultures – and “Züri brännt”.




Photo: Iouri Podladtchikov

Julia Seemann wants to do it differently: not to bow to the seasonal fashion calendar, not to participate in fashion weeks, no superfluous patterns, to prevent overproduction. In a statement on Instagram at the end of 2019, she wrote that she was inspired to act radically with her label Julia Seemann in times of upheaval, and want to become a driving force of change. How did this come about?

Call in Berlin, where Julia Seemann lives with her life and business partner Flavio Zimmermann. The two run the Brand Julia Seemann together today. The 31-year-old grew up in Zurich, later studied fashion design in Basel and founded her fashion label in 2015 after being surprisingly invited to New York Fashion Week.order was. More and more people wanted to buy a sailor’s piece, singer Rihanna wore Julia Seemann, the designer took part in Mode Suisse and won a Swiss Design Aw in 2017Ard. Since 2019, Seemann and her partner have been commuting between Zurich and Berlin.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
