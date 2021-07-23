We need these stylish pieces!

Kendall Jenner always sets new trends with her stylish looks and has long since become a style icon. But not only at the sight of the Kardashian sister we are well informed about the hottest looks, but also when we follow the Online shop ABOUT YOU pay a visit. So what happens when the two get together? We no longer need to puzzle over this question, because the online store and the model have done it. Kendall Jenner launches her first solo collection – without her equally famous sister Kylie – with fashion retailer ABOUT YOU. And it means being fast, because of course the parts are not only in great demand, but also the first international capsule collection is also available exclusively online for only 72 hours. We still have to work our way up to Sunday, July 25 wait until the looks can be obtained, but already tell you their special features, so that you can start shopping directly.









Kendall Jenner for ABOUT YOU: We shop these must-haves!

Kendall Jenner simply knows how to make a stylish appearance and let her fans participate in her style thanks to past fashion collections that she launched. Now the 25-year-old is finally celebrating her fashionable solo debut and bringing out hip styles with ABOUT YOU. The model herself revealed about the looks: “I love basics. You can combine any part of the collection.” Simple garments that every woman needs in her repertoire, which are not only simple, but also have an elegant twist, we can therefore make out. From understated tops and shorts to jackets, sweaters or trousers, Kendall’s ABOUT YOU collection has everything a fashion heart desires. The pieces make use of colors such as Beige, Taupe, Black and White and are rounded off with trendy nuances that from camel to red to soft green and ochre reach. So make a note of it already Sunday, July 25, from which you for only 72 hours you can get hold of Kendall Jenner’s styles online for ABOUT YOU from about 40 euros. By the way: For exclusive information in advance, you can register now and discover all the must-haves in our picture gallery. 💕

