“Totally relaxed”: Jen Aniston on relationship with ex Brad

Staying friends with your ex? No problem for Jennifer Aniston (52) and Brad Pitt (57)! Since their divorce more than 16 years ago, rumors have been circulating around the former dream couple of Hollywood about a possible love comeback. That has not been the case so far, but at least as friends the two remain with the fans. Last year, the ex-couple was even briefly spotted together on the red carpet and caused a sensation with the touch of their hands. Now spoke Jennifer open about the pleasant relationship to Brad.

In an interview at The Howard Stern Show The 52-year-old was asked about the encounter with her deceased in front of the cameras. “That was totally funny. Do you know Brad and I’m buddies. We are friends, we talk,” explained the actress. Although it is repeatedly imputed to her, there was nothing in this encounter that would have made her uncomfortable. “It was totally relaxed, except of course for the people who saw it and really wanted something to be there”, the Friends star clarified.

To re-get together as lovers, the two allegedly exclude, but the five-year marriage wants to Jennifer nevertheless do not miss. “I’m really happy to have experienced that. I wouldn’t know what I know today if I didn’t work with Brad would have been married”, she had only a few months after the divorce to Vanity Fair insured.









Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in May 2004 in New York

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2004 Emmy Awards

