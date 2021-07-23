Summer Sale 2021 at Galeria: Offers from Karstadt & Kaufhof

CorinnaL/Shutterstock







Disclaimer: If you make a purchase via a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Find out more

In 2004, seasonal sales such as summer sales were officially abolished. Since then, retailers have been able to carry out discount campaigns at will. However, since customers have become accustomed to the reductions in the summer, there are still many offers in the hot months today. The department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof*, for example, is currently organising such a summer sale.









What to expect at the Summer Sale of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof

The Summer Sale by Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof* is really impressive. So there are additional discounts on already reduced items from the areas of clothing, shoes, stockings, bags, suitcases and accessories for the whole family – so you can save twice. And the best thing is: The sale also includes parts from popular brands such as Esprit, s.Oliver, Adidas and Co.

Read also 10 cool pieces that are at least 40 percent cheaper in Otto’s Summer Sale

How high is the savings?

How much can you save? It depends. The savings are highest if you choose at least three reduced parts from the Summer Sale. Then Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof will also deduct an additional 30 percent discount. To secure the additional percentages, you only have to enter the code “sale30” when paying at the online shop checkout*. The promotion is still valid until 1 August 2021 and non-reduced goods, laundry, school bags, school backpacks, DFB articles and some selected brands are excluded.

The best offers in the Summer Sale of Galeria

Which summer sale snappers are recommended to strike? Here we present you a small selection of our favorites:

Looking for more deals? Here you will find the current offers of your favorite shops: