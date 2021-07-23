Selfmade Millionaire: Business Tip Marketing: Kylie Jenner’s Successful Career | message

Stocks in this article

The 23-year-old influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, according to the business magazine “Forbes”. The Instagram expert has built up her own amount of about 700 million dollars through paid posts and through her cosmetics company “Kylie Cosmetics”. No wonder that young people in particular take an example from her and want to become just as successful as the popular influencer. So what’s Kylie Jenner’s career secret and what can young people learn from her?

The Vermgen by Kylie Jenner



Already at the age of ten, Kylie Jenner was regularly seen with her family in the reality TV shows “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The star at that time was still her half-sister Kim Kardashian, from whom Jenner could learn a lot in terms of marketing. After the first model attempts, his own Instagram career followed. There, Jenner earned a high number of followers, inspired her fans with creative posts and was able to attract a lot of Vermgen through advertising. According to the fashion and lifestyle magazine “COSMOPOLITAN”, the ambitious influencer should earn 400,000 US dollars on an advertising post. In 2014, Jenner founded the company Kylie Cosmetics and is said to have made a turnover in Hhe of 420 million dollars in 18 months. According to reports in the Handelsblatt, Jenner was able to build up the largest part of her business in 2019 with the sale of 51 percent of her company. The beauty group Coty, which is majority-owned by JAB Holding of the German billionaire family Reimann, paid 600 million US dollars for the still young cosmetics start-up.









The most important tip



According to the Mnner magazine “GQ”, Jenner has only twelve employees and her most important guideline: To keep the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) in house, nothing else. Everything from production and financing to sales and the legal department should be outsourced. The entrepreneur tries to keep the running costs low and thus concentrate on the most important component of her company – marketing. With their 238 million followers, this also airs pretty well and always ensures fast outrae with new products. According to “COSMOPOLITAN”, their product “Kylie Lip Kit” consisting of a lipstick and lip liner was sold out for 29 dollars, at release within a minute. By anteasing her followers on Instagram for weeks, Jenner was able to create a tension curve that led to this hype. Marketing is King.



Tim Adler / Editor finanzen.net

