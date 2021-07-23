Selena Gomez on Career End: Never Again Music?

Selena Gomez wants to stop playing music!

Selena Gomez likes to surprise fans with new songs. Currently, the singer even sings in Spanish! Something she’s wanted to do for a very long time, as she revealed on Instagram. On Friday, their first Spanish EP will even be released, which will be called “Revelación”. Will this be her last musical work? Because now Sel shocks her fans in an interview with Vogue. There Selena Gomez talks about her career exit and an exit from the music world. Immediately, the hashtag #WeLoveYouSel goes viral on Twitter, where fans try to cheer up their great idol. Somehow crazy, after all, Selena Gomez is one of the most successful singers on Google. Click here for the whole gallery:

Selena Gomez: That’s why she’s thinking about ending her career

So what motivates Selena Gomez to leave the music industry? “It’s hard to make music when people don’t really take you seriously. I’ve had many moments where I’ve wondered why I’m still doing the whole thing,” Selena Gomez admits, “‘Lose You To Love Me’ was, in my opinion, one of the best songs I’ve ever released and for some people that’s not enough. I think there are a lot of people who like my music. I’m very grateful for that, and I’m going to continue for that. But the next time I release an album, it will be different. I want to give the whole thing one last chance before I stop playing music.” These are pretty harsh words that break our hearts. 💔

If she stops, she would focus more on her acting career again, which is going pretty well. She is currently shooting for the series “Only Murders In The Building” and Selena Gomez has already got her own cooking show.

