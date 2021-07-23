Reunion is fun?: “Friends: The Reunion” runs on Sky – Media – Society

The eagerly awaited special “Friends: The Reunion” will be shown in Germany on pay-TV Sky. On Sky Ticket and Sky Q will be available next Thursday in the original version, on Sky One the broadcast will follow on 29 May at 20:15.

“Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the original location of the series. “Friends” was launched in 1994 and was broadcast until 2004 in ten seasons with 236 episodes, the protagonists became stars.









“Friends” went beyond a pure thigh-thumping sitcom and had the character of a soap opera, especially with regard to the relationships between the characters. Also, the friends did not stand still, they developed over the years. Important were the love affairs of Ross and Rachel as well as Chandler and Monica. Who with whom and why not, “Friends: The Reunion” will enlighten his fans.