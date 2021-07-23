Partial success in court: Britney Spears is allowed to drive herself again

It’s another step towards an independent life for Britney Spears. The singer is now officially allowed to drive a car again. This is said to have been decided by a judge in the process of her guardianship. An important stage victory in a seven-year battle against her father.

“Britney is very happy that the guardianship now allows her to drive,” the site quotes a close friend of the 39-year-old. Spears is thrilled and very grateful for all the help she is currently receiving. The singer was even seen last Saturday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari at the wheel of her car.









A few days before this decision, the musician already recorded a first success in the guardianship dispute. On July 14, the court granted her permission to hire her own lawyer. Mathew Rosengart will represent her in the future in the process of the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears.

She has been fighting her father since 2014

On June 23, Britney Spears testified in court that her father’s guardianship was “abuse.” In addition, she was forced to work and had a spiral inserted against her will in order to no longer be able to have children.

After psychological breakdowns of the singer, her father was appointed by a court in 2008 as her guardian. Since then, he has been making all the decisions about her life and finances. Britney Spears is said to have been trying to break out of guardianship since 2014.

Just recently, the singer posted a picture on Instagram that reads “One day at a time” with letter cubes. Underneath, the 39-year-old writes: “In one of my last posts, I wrote ‘life goes on’, but that’s easier said than done.” At that moment it felt like it was the easiest, but “we all know that I will never let go and continue until I have said everything I have to say”.

And that’s exactly what she hasn’t even come close to doing. It is to be expected that during the trial more details about the abuse she accused will become public.