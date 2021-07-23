One thing will be unmistakably different about Aquaman in Part 2 – News 2021

Jason Momoa and all the other main actors will return for Aquaman 2. But Momoa announced a big difference to the first film via Instagram. The cinema Aquaman will soon look like his comic book template.

Anyone who thinks of Aquaman or Arthur Curry remembers a tall dark-haired man with long hair and a beard. The Arthur Curry looks completely different in the comics. Originally, the blonde curry wore short hair and no beard. Meanwhile, the comic Aquaman has a long mane, but he is still blonde.

In order to clear this difference out of the way, Jason Momoa dyes his hair blonde without further ado. In an Instagram video, he said goodbye to a dark hair color and explained that the shooting of “Aquaman And The Lost Kindgom” would now begin in London.

The “Aquaman” sequel will deal with the lost kingdom of Atlantis, which was already hinted at in the first film, but not shown. A first working title, announced by director James Wan, hints at what the seventh kingdom could be. So “Aquaman 2” is currently called “Necrus”. Necrus is in the comics a kingdom that can appear anywhere in the world’s oceans, but is never found twice in the same place. Such a mysterious place would be made for the sequel.











What exactly “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” is about and what a blonde Jason Momoa looks like, we will probably find out soon. But we’ll have to wait until we can finally see the movie. “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” starts in December 2022. In addition to Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison are also back in the game.