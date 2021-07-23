Offset & Cardi B dissen Wiz Khalifa for alleged front

Wiz Khalifa took the recently announced Grammy nominations as an opportunity to tweet about self-made artists that many saw as a diss against Cardi B. The Bronx rapper promptly resisted and leaked a message from the “Black & Yellow” artist and her husband Offset also came to the start and fired against Khalifa.

Wiz Khalifa: Nicki Minaj also deserves a Grammy

Wiz Khalifa tweeted regarding the Grammy nominations that he would know and understand both the struggle of nominees and non-nominees. A fan replied that the Grammy committee had no idea about music anyway. Otherwise, Nicki Minaj would have already received an award, after all, even Cardi B had won one of the coveted awards. In 2019, it won the award for the best rap album with “Invasion Of Privacy”.

Wiz Khalifa agreed with this statement, adding that this was the struggle of most homemade artists.

Most self made artists have this problem https://t.co/IfM8NV58rM — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Cardi probably found this statement an affront and leaked a message from Wiz to her from 2016. In it, Khalifa gave her props for her career and her manner. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was upset that there is often only support from colleagues when you are on the ground, but once you have made it, people would want to pull you down again.

This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it’s a different story when you make it ! pic.twitter.com/AhRr3TTkRC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 24, 2020

Wiz Khalifa then explained that he would also regard Cardi as a self-made artist and that he had nothing against her. Allegedly, he probably only wanted to support Nicki Minaj. In addition, he still considers his advice from 2016 to be a good help.

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL





— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

Cardi’s husband Offset was not convinced by Khalifa’s explanation. He posted a tweet shortly afterwards, which was understood by almost all fans as a direct response to Wiz.

Niggas be hoes !!!! Smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 24, 2020

Twitter: Wiz Khalifa vs. Kanye West

It is not the first time that Wiz Khalifa has put himself in a bind with his tweets. In 2016, there was a brief argument between him and Kanye West when Wiz expressed his displeasure that Kanye had been planning for a while to call his album “Waves.” That would be disrespectful to the Wavegod Max B. Actually, Wiz Khalifa wanted to let the matter rest on himself and wrote on Twitter:

“Hit that KK and become yourself”

West, however, understood the tweet to mean that Wiz would ask him to simply exchange a little intimacy with his wife Kim Kardashian in order to become himself again. Obviously, Kanye didn’t like Wiz talking about his wife like that and started a long tirade of tweets. Here are some of the highlights:

Amber Rose, who as his ex-girlfriend and mother of Wiz Khalifa’s child also became the target of Kanye’s failures, then began to share some extremely private details from their time together as a couple with the world:

Apparently, someone explained to Kanye after a short time that Wiz probably meant Khalifa Kush and had asked Kanye to smoke and relax. Ye then apologized briefly and explained that he had learned something again. Whether This apology was enough for Wiz Khalifa, however, seemed questionable at first:

KK is weed fool. Reason’s why your not wavy. Go bacc to Swish. https://t.co/7OT4xiQa5V — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 27, 2016

But then there was probably a clarifying conversation between the two: