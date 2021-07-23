Friday, July 23, 2021
Offset & Cardi B dissen Wiz Khalifa for alleged front

By Arjun Sethi
Wiz Khalifa took the recently announced Grammy nominations as an opportunity to tweet about self-made artists that many saw as a diss against Cardi B. The Bronx rapper promptly resisted and leaked a message from the “Black & Yellow” artist and her husband Offset also came to the start and fired against Khalifa.

Wiz Khalifa: Nicki Minaj also deserves a Grammy

Wiz Khalifa tweeted regarding the Grammy nominations that he would know and understand both the struggle of nominees and non-nominees. A fan replied that the Grammy committee had no idea about music anyway. Otherwise, Nicki Minaj would have already received an award, after all, even Cardi B had won one of the coveted awards. In 2019, it won the award for the best rap album with “Invasion Of Privacy”.

Wiz Khalifa agreed with this statement, adding that this was the struggle of most homemade artists.

Cardi probably found this statement an affront and leaked a message from Wiz to her from 2016. In it, Khalifa gave her props for her career and her manner. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was upset that there is often only support from colleagues when you are on the ground, but once you have made it, people would want to pull you down again.

Wiz Khalifa then explained that he would also regard Cardi as a self-made artist and that he had nothing against her. Allegedly, he probably only wanted to support Nicki Minaj. In addition, he still considers his advice from 2016 to be a good help.

Cardi’s husband Offset was not convinced by Khalifa’s explanation. He posted a tweet shortly afterwards, which was understood by almost all fans as a direct response to Wiz.

Twitter: Wiz Khalifa vs. Kanye West

It is not the first time that Wiz Khalifa has put himself in a bind with his tweets. In 2016, there was a brief argument between him and Kanye West when Wiz expressed his displeasure that Kanye had been planning for a while to call his album “Waves.” That would be disrespectful to the Wavegod Max B. Actually, Wiz Khalifa wanted to let the matter rest on himself and wrote on Twitter:

“Hit that KK and become yourself”

West, however, understood the tweet to mean that Wiz would ask him to simply exchange a little intimacy with his wife Kim Kardashian in order to become himself again. Obviously, Kanye didn’t like Wiz talking about his wife like that and started a long tirade of tweets. Here are some of the highlights:

Amber Rose, who as his ex-girlfriend and mother of Wiz Khalifa’s child also became the target of Kanye’s failures, then began to share some extremely private details from their time together as a couple with the world:

Apparently, someone explained to Kanye after a short time that Wiz probably meant Khalifa Kush and had asked Kanye to smoke and relax. Ye then apologized briefly and explained that he had learned something again. Whether This apology was enough for Wiz Khalifa, however, seemed questionable at first:

But then there was probably a clarifying conversation between the two:



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

