Man shares ‘terrible’ picture with Ariana Grande and makes TikTok laugh

Michael Slagel can no longer decide whether his meeting with Ariana Grande (27) was the best or the worst moment of his life!

Today, Michael can only shake his head when he sees the picture of himself and Ariana Grande (27). © TikTok/Screenshot/michaelslagel



In one of his latest TikTok videos, Michael Slagel reported on this special day in 2012 and stared at the camera with an empty and somehow remorseful look.

To this day, he simply cannot believe what actually happened back then.

Of course, the meeting with the then still red-haired beauty was absolutely unforgettable. Unfortunately, this was not really due to the “Victorious” actress, but rather to a quarrel he had recently had with his father.

And it seemed to have been neat. Because on the resulting snapshot, the boy does not look happy at all.









Completely crying, he looks into the camera with swollen eyes and a purple face and forces himself to a half-hearted smile.

Meanwhile, Ariana stands next to him and seems to be completely overwhelmed with the situation herself. She has carefully placed an arm around young Michael and looks pitifully into the camera.