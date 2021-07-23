Man shares ‘terrible’ picture with Ariana Grande and makes TikTok laugh

Michael Slagel can no longer decide whether his meeting with Ariana Grande (27) was the best or the worst moment of his life!
Orlando (Florida/USA) – Today, this young man can no longer decide whether his meeting with a world star Ariana Grande (27) was the best or worst moment of his life!. That didn’t go as expected at all.
In one of his latest TikTok videos, Michael Slagel reported on this special day in 2012 and stared at the camera with an empty and somehow remorseful look.
To this day, he simply cannot believe what actually happened back then.
Of course, the meeting with the then still red-haired beauty was absolutely unforgettable. Unfortunately, this was not really due to the “Victorious” actress, but rather to a quarrel he had recently had with his father.
And it seemed to have been neat. Because on the resulting snapshot, the boy does not look happy at all.
Completely crying, he looks into the camera with swollen eyes and a purple face and forces himself to a half-hearted smile.
Meanwhile, Ariana stands next to him and seems to be completely overwhelmed with the situation herself. She has carefully placed an arm around young Michael and looks pitifully into the camera.
Meanwhile, the funny video has already been viewed more than 15 million times, and the almost 75,000 users in the comments can hardly stop laughing.
“You can just see that Ariana is really trying hard not to smile – I can’t blame her,” one TikTok user giggled and another wrote: “He didn’t care that he was in an absolute crisis. He wanted this photo!”
“I’ve been laughing for half an hour now, it’s so terrible, I love it,” commented another.
Today, by the way, Michael no longer knows what he and his father even argued about back then. But he can reassure his followers: Everything is now fine between them.