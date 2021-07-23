Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeNewsMan shares 'terrible' picture with Ariana Grande and makes TikTok laugh
News

Man shares ‘terrible’ picture with Ariana Grande and makes TikTok laugh

By Arjun Sethi
0
69




Michael Slagel can no longer decide whether his meeting with Ariana Grande (27) was the best or the worst moment of his life!

Orlando (Florida/USA) – Today, this young man can no longer decide whether his meeting with a world star Ariana Grande (27) was the best or worst moment of his life!. That didn’t go as expected at all.

Today, Michael can only shake his head when he sees the picture of himself and Ariana Grande (27).

Today, Michael can only shake his head when he sees the picture of himself and Ariana Grande (27).  © TikTok/Screenshot/michaelslagel

In one of his latest TikTok videos, Michael Slagel reported on this special day in 2012 and stared at the camera with an empty and somehow remorseful look.

To this day, he simply cannot believe what actually happened back then.

Of course, the meeting with the then still red-haired beauty was absolutely unforgettable. Unfortunately, this was not really due to the “Victorious” actress, but rather to a quarrel he had recently had with his father.

GZSZ: That's why Paul leaves his Emily and the Kolle-Kiez
GZSZ Preview
GZSZ: That’s why Paul leaves his Emily and the Kolle-Kiez

And it seemed to have been neat. Because on the resulting snapshot, the boy does not look happy at all.




Completely crying, he looks into the camera with swollen eyes and a purple face and forces himself to a half-hearted smile.

Meanwhile, Ariana stands next to him and seems to be completely overwhelmed with the situation herself. She has carefully placed an arm around young Michael and looks pitifully into the camera.

Singer Ariana Grande (27) is still a successful pop star today.

Singer Ariana Grande (27) is still a successful pop star today.  © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

Meanwhile, the funny video has already been viewed more than 15 million times, and the almost 75,000 users in the comments can hardly stop laughing.

“You can just see that Ariana is really trying hard not to smile – I can’t blame her,” one TikTok user giggled and another wrote: “He didn’t care that he was in an absolute crisis. He wanted this photo!”

“I’ve been laughing for half an hour now, it’s so terrible, I love it,” commented another.

Sarafina Wollny announces joyful message: "We couldn't be happier"
Sarafina Wollny
Sarafina Wollny announces joyful message: “We couldn’t be happier”

Today, by the way, Michael no longer knows what he and his father even argued about back then. But he can reassure his followers: Everything is now fine between them.


Previous articleFake account on TikTok deceives fans of Billie Eilish
Next articleSummer Sale 2021 at Galeria: Offers from Karstadt & Kaufhof
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv