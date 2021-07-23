Friday, July 23, 2021
Kanye West: Ouch! He deletes Kim and the Kardashians on Twitter

By Arjun Sethi
Kanye West
He unfollows Kim Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce.

© Getty Images

Kanye West is taking a step that is considered a clear sign in today’s society: He unfollows wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter.

The days of “Kimye” are numbered. The rapper and the Socialite announced earlier this year that they would go their separate ways after seven years of marriage. The divorce has already been filed. And yet, there has been no bad blood between Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 40. Until now…

Kanye West “deletes” the Kardashians

The musician has not been active on his Twitter profile since November last year. However, resourceful users now notice a small but telling detail: He is not only unfollowed by his ex, but also by her sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloé, 36. And this only a few days after the entire Kardashian clan had congratulated him on his 44th birthday. Still-wife Kim even made a touching declaration of love to her ex on his special day. “Happy Birthday! Love yourself forever,” she wrote on June 8, 2021, to a recording of her with Kanye West and three of her children. Khloé Kardashian also congratulated with a joint snapshot and loving words on the 44th: “Happy Birthday to my brother for life!!! Wish you the best birthday, Ye! Send you love and infinite blessings!!”




New love with Irina Shayk

Kanye spent his birthday far away from his home and his four children in Provence. But he did not celebrate alone. Irina Shayk, 35, accompanied him to France, where the two stayed in a posh boutique hotel and were photographed by paparazzi while sightseeing and walking. Kim is said to have known about the liaison with the model for several weeks, insiders in the US media, and have no problem with it.

Why “Ye” no longer wants to follow his ex despite her benevolent words and eternal vows of love is unclear. Especially against the background that he still follows only one woman with his official Instagram profile: Kim Kardashian.

Sources used: twitter.com, instagram.com, dailymail.co.uk

