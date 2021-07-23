Fake account on TikTok deceives fans of Billie Eilish

It’s not uncommon for stars to be private from time to time and answer private questions to their fans in evening livestreams. Billie Eilish also likes to get in personal contact with her fan base, mingles with her in disguise or surprises with new looks or other actions.

And this time, too, everything seems so authentic. An evening TikTok stream, Billie in the usual casual look with black beanie and silver necklace, leans towards the camera as if she wanted to be as close as possible to her digital following. As she speaks, a flood of comments and reactions pours in. Nothing unusual when the 19-year-old steps into action on the net. But wait… don’t we already know that somewhere?

Replay of an old Instagram stream

If you follow the young exceptional talent not only on TikTok attentively, you may have noticed that exactly this stream was already seen some time ago. In 2018, back then on the Instagram platform. This has now been repeated under the fake account @billieeilishlive_1 simply to give the fans the impression that their idol is talking to them live.

Both the account name and the fact that @billieeilishlive_1 could only show two uploads could have made loyal fans suspicious. And wasn’t Billie’s hair color different? Also, the pop idol does not really respond to the questions from the comment column, but seems to answer completely different ones.









Expensive fun for Billie Eilish fans

It’s not the first time that an old Instagram stream of the singer has been misused in this way. Already in June 2021, such a fake stream reached 43,000 views at times. The problem is that actions like this not only steal a lot of time from Billie’s fans, but also money. These have via so-called “TikTok poisons” the Possibility to send gifts to your idol. These are paid with so-called “coins”, which in turn have to be purchased with real money. The recipients can then convert the received “poisons” back into real money after receipt.

Vulnerability on TikTok?

Overall, there seem to be few mechanisms on TikTok that effectively prevent such situations. An account, for example, only needs to have more than 1,000 followers to go live and operators must be over 16 years old. Such a number of followers is quickly reached for an account with “Billie Eilish” in the name and the age is faked with a few mouse clicks. Also, members only have to state that they are over 18 years old in order to send “Gifts”.

This will probably not be enough to make actions like this more difficult in the future. So it is up to the fans themselves to either recognize fakes like this or simply to deal more critically with who exactly you send your “poisons” to and who benefits from them.