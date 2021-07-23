Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo? Bella Thorne speaks plain language

Does Bella Thorne (22) want to walk in front of the wedding altar soon? Many of her fans have been asking themselves this question recently. After all, a few days ago, she had shared a video with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (27), in which she wore a suspicious clunker on her finger. Of course, the rumor mill has been bubbling up tremendously ever since. But has the singer of his Bella actually asked the question of all questions? This mystery has now been solved.

No, Ben didn’t kneel in front of the “Midnight Sun” actress. The management of the 22-year-old now contrasted this with Just Jared clear. “Bella and Benjamin are totally in love and very happy, but for the near future there are no wedding plans”, is the official statement. The pretty accessory was obviously not an engagement ring.

Bella’s love life has often made spicy headlines in the past. The Hollywood beauty let it crash: Before Ben, she had a three-way relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTube starlet Tana Mongeau (22) – and the list of her relatives is damn long! Among others, she has already been tottering with Scott Disick (37), singer Charlie Puth (28) and “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey (28).

Ben Mascolo and Bella Thorne in Cabo in July 2020

Bella Thorne in July 2020

David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM Bella Thorne, January 2019

