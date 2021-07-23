Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeNewsEngaged to Benjamin Mascolo? Bella Thorne speaks plain language
News

Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo? Bella Thorne speaks plain language

By Arjun Sethi
0
41




Does Bella Thorne (22) want to walk in front of the wedding altar soon? Many of her fans have been asking themselves this question recently. After all, a few days ago, she had shared a video with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (27), in which she wore a suspicious clunker on her finger. Of course, the rumor mill has been bubbling up tremendously ever since. But has the singer of his Bella actually asked the question of all questions? This mystery has now been solved.

No, Ben didn’t kneel in front of the “Midnight Sun” actress. The management of the 22-year-old now contrasted this with Just Jared clear. “Bella and Benjamin are totally in love and very happy, but for the near future there are no wedding plans”, is the official statement. The pretty accessory was obviously not an engagement ring.

Bella’s love life has often made spicy headlines in the past. The Hollywood beauty let it crash: Before Ben, she had a three-way relationship with rapper Mod Sun and YouTube starlet Tana Mongeau (22) – and the list of her relatives is damn long! Among others, she has already been tottering with Scott Disick (37), singer Charlie Puth (28) and “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey (28).

Ben Mascolo and Bella Thorne in Cabo in July 2020
Bella Thorne in July 2020
Bella Thorne, January 2019

David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM

Bella Thorne, January 2019


Previous articleShalom, Tokyo! | Jewish General
Next articleBecause he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv