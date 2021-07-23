Criticism of Kylie Jenner, because of expensive sneaker collection of her daughter

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner leads a luxury life, because the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is a billionaire. But given the current global situation, her fans weren’t too taken with the pompous gifts she gave her daughter Stormi on her third birthday.

Kylie Jenner makes headlines with $1,500 ($1,238) worth of sneakers she got for her daughter’s birthday. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star showed impressions of Stormi’s big birthday party as well as a few of the generous gifts she had received on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner: Fans amazed by their appearance

Among them was a collection of sneakers from popular children’s-sized Nike products, including the Air Jordans, Nike Dunks, shoes from the brand’s Off White x Rubber Dunk collection, and Stussy x Air Force 1s – each pair costs between $100 and $300 ($83 and €248).

Photo via @kyliejenner Instagram

“My girl is so spoiled,” Jenner wrote about the photo of the 17 pairs of sneakers that appeared to be a gift from Nike. Their value is estimated at $1,500 (€1,238).









Fans react indignantly

Considering her daughter’s age, some fans seem to believe that it’s an insult to parents who are unable or struggling to provide their children with the essentials when she takes an elaborate collection of sneakers — from which she will inevitably grow out in the coming months — and thus states on Instagram: “Some children have no shoes at all or no bed of their own,” someone tweeted. “That’s an insult.”

“I think it’s crazy that Nike and Jordan are sending Jenner’s three-year-old daughter 17 pairs of sneakers,” another fan wrote.

Criticism of Nike

Some fans directed their anger at the sender and criticized Nike directly because the brand gave a billionaire daughter 17 pairs of shoes, although there are countless children who need them more urgently: “Nike can send a toddler (Kylie Jenner’s daughter) 17 pairs of sneakers for their birthday for free, but can’t give shoes to those in need. Got it,” someone tweeted.

@Nike, Stormi (billionaire family) has sent 17 pairs of sneakers, while regular children are supposed to go to school in expired shoes and pay $100 for a decent pair.

Anyone who follows Jenner on social media knows that Stormi’s sneaker collection is Peanuts compared to some other, much more expensive gifts she has received in the past.

Photo via @kyliejenner Instagram

In addition to an extensive wardrobe of designer clothes, Stormi owns a $27,000 (€22,277) Hermès handbag and recently received a $12,000 (€9,900) Hermès backpack for her first day of school – even though she is homeschooled.

Ellie Spina

