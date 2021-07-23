Cardi B reveals: “WAP” video cost a million dollars

But Cardi B (28) made a lot of jumps! The rapper has not only dominated the American rap scene for several years – she inspires countless fans around the globe with her music and the accompanying videos. For the perfect appearance seems Cardi not to shy away from costs or efforts – the video for her and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP” cost her a whopping million dollars, as she now revealed.

on Twitter The Grammy winner revealed that she had invested 15,000 dollars (the equivalent of 12,400 euros) in 2017 for the video of her first international hit “Bodak Yellow” – one follower considered the sum to be “quite a lot of money”. In addition, Cardi but only smile tiredly: “No, sweetness… ‘Money’ cost 400,000 dollars (the equivalent of around 330,000 euros), ‘Please Me’ cost 900,000 (742,000 euros) and ‘WAP’ even cost one million (825,000 euros)”, she replied proudly. If you look at the expensive clip, you might have almost suspected it: After all, Kylie Jenner (23) and Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei worked in the video for “WAP” and there was also animal support! Cardi and Megan performed with tigers, snakes and leopards, among others.

It was worth it: “WAP” broke a streaming record in the USA and went completely through the roof. In the meantime, Cardis visual masterpiece viewed over 300 million times on YouTube alone.









