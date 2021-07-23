Friday, July 23, 2021
Camila Cabello: “Don’t go yet” is outside

Today, on 23.7., the singer released a new single and video. It is their first new music since 2019.

Fans of the Cuban-American singer have been waiting for new music for some time. Camila Cabello hasn’t released any new songs since her last album “Romance” from 2019. In this respect, one can understand that their followers are now happy about the new single. First, Cabello posted the artwork of “Don’t go yet” on Instagram four days ago.

Since then, the musician has posted more pictures that look like scenes from a music video. To one of them, she wrote: “I always talk like a robot when I soon release a song that I love so damn much.”




At first, it was unclear whether the single was also a harbinger of a new album. Now it is clear: Camila Cabello will soon release her third LP, which will bear the name “Familia”.

The singer will perform “Don’t go yet” live on US television on Friday, the day of its release, more precisely on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She announced this on Twitter.

