Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Advocate for Mental Health with the Calm App

The new project also includes the launch of a free mental health wellness resource center and donations from Calm to activists, organizations, and young people in need of support. In addition, both Camila and Shawn will distribute thousands of free subscriptions to the app, with the former Fifth Harmony singer giving her donations to the organizers of the Movement Voter Fund and to the fellows of their joint initiative, the Healing Justice Project. The ‘Stitches’ artist will distribute his part of the donation to young activists and leaders involved in programs related to his own Shawn Mendes Foundation.

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker is proud to speak out on the show because she hopes to “destigmatize” mental health conversations.