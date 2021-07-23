Friday, July 23, 2021
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Secret pact against Angelina Jolie

By Arjun Sethi
Brad Pitt, 57, won the War of the Roses for the children. And in this success, his first wife Jennifer Aniston, 52, played a very special role.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Shared Custody!

He has won! In the divorce war with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has now been awarded shared custody of the children in court. And while he is happy, his ex is already thinking about how she can challenge the verdict. After all, she had given everything to ensure that she got sole custody.

But Brad is prepared. He gets support from his other Famous Ex: Jennifer Aniston! Insiders report how much they have given him in the fight against Angelina is:

Under her direction, Brad grew from an alcoholic to a cleaner. An important purification process to convince the judge to grant the actor more rights with his children again,

it says from the environment of the two.




More about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie:

Jennifer Aniston: Support for Brad Pitt

And that of all things the former, cheated Wife also repeatedly takes sides publicly for him, may also have contributed a part to it. Because Jennifer always speaks only positive by Brad.

She just praised him at the “Friends” reunion again in the Highest sound: “Mr. Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic”, she raved about his guest appearance on the series. Previously, they even worked together on a virtual charity reading. And already at SAG Awards in January 2020, when the two of them returned for the first time together in public, everyone could see: The chemistry between them is just right!

“They will remain friends forever because they are special people who can overcome everything”, according to an acquaintance. And on the other hand, even Angelina can nothing enterprise.

Text from the current OK! print edition by: Anja Eichriedler

