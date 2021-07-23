Billie Eilish announces new single titled “NDA”

Billie Eilish’s long-awaited second album, HAPPIER THAN EVER, will be released on July 30. On Instagram, the pop singer is preparing her fans for the next single release.

On Friday (July 2), Billie Eilish posted a picture of her distorted face to announce her next single. The song, titled “NDA,” will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.

The most recently released single “Lost Cause” was released a month ago, on June 2. The track reached #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and headlines were made by the video for the single, which featured Eilish and several girls hosting a pajama party during the day. Her “Vogue” cover, on which Eilish shows herself as a self-confident, sensual heroine, also sparked enthusiasm among fans.

The new album HAPPIER THAN EVER is released two years after their debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

+++This article first appeared on rollingstone.de+++