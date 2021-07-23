Friday, July 23, 2021
Bella Thorne stands by her radical openness

Bella Thorne reveals why it is so important to her to be as transparent as possible.

The actress has always been open when it came to her life.

She also publicly announced that she was pansexual and had been a victim of sexual abuse in the past. It is clear to her that she is swimming against the current. “I can’t be open,” explains the 22-year-old. “I can’t be publicly pansexual or have been sexually harassed or all that other fucking crap I’m talking about. I can’t be like most celebrities and hide all that mental crap — the depression, the anxiety, the eating disorder. no. I’m not going to push it down so deep where no one can find it.”




Speaking to The Independent newspaper, Bella adds that there is a false public image of her. People have this idea in their heads that I’m this crazy, bad party girl or this, crazy drug addict. I don’t understand it, because I don’t do anything really bad,” the singer is at a loss. “I mean, I’ll be honest. I’m really fucking honest and that sometimes gets me in trouble.” However, many people would apologize to her for these prejudices as soon as they met Bella. “The amount of people I’ve heard it from – directors, producers, studio heads. Even friends! I hear it all the time,” she says angrily.


