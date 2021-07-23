Bella Thorne returns despite head explosion

With the sequel to the horror fun The Babysitter, Netflix is playing its part in the Halloween mood of 2020. In autumn 2017, the first part was published on the streaming service. With a short teaser, Netflix is now announcing the launch of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. on the September 10 it’s already starting.

The first teaser for The Babysitter 2 on Netflix

The clip is only a few seconds long and presents us above all with the bloody artwork for the continuation with an unpleasant hook.

The Babysitter 2 – Killer Queen Clip

Horror on Netflix: Bella Thorne is the star of the sequel

With Samara Weaving, the main actress of the first part is missing, although her Bee even survived. The more playing space will probably be given to actress and social media star Bella Thorne, who previously played a subordinate role in the cult gang.

Allison, the sports cannon in cheerleader dress, had to take a good time

(she is shot twice), but apparently somehow survived the bloody carnage. This applies to almost all the characters in the film who come to a brutal death, but reappear in the pictures below. Anyone who abuses the blood of the innocent somehow gets away with it.









With brain slush: Bella Thorne dies here

These The Babysitter Characters Return for Netflix Horror

Here you can see, among other things:

What happens in The Babysitter 2?

Two years after his babysitter incited a satanic cult on him, Cole (Judah Lewis) tries to forget his trauma and focus on surviving high school. But one day Cole’s tormentors suddenly return and once again he has to outwit the forces of evil.



