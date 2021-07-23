Because of Mila: Ashton Kutcher sold ticket for all-flight

Ashton Kutcher (43) renounced his flight into space because of his wife Mila Kunis (37)! The two actors are proud parents of daughter Wyatt (6) and son Dimitri (4) that make family happiness perfect. The two Hollywood stars have a great responsibility for their two children – for this reason decided Ashton also to sell his ticket for a flight into space again!

Actually, the “Friendship Plus” actor was supposed to take off into space – but his wife asked him not to do so, as Ashton now Cheddar News Revealed. “When I got married and had children, my wife convinced me that flying into space with young children was not a wise family decision. So I sold my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” the beau said. Actually, I Ashton should be on the next flight – but that is no longer the case, as the 43-year-old added.

Just recently, the first “Virgin Galactic” flight took place. The billionaire Richard Branson (71) was also on board, causing a sensation, he managed to explore space before Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (57).









Mila Kunis in January 2020 in Utah

Richard Branson after his flight into space in July 2021

Jeff Bezos (r.) and Wally Funk after their flight into space

