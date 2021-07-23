Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.

The actors trusted the American Instyle that her eldest son Noah (8) had been insulted both online and at school. “I don’t want him to ever read this shit because he has to hear phrases like ‘boys don’t wear clothes’ at school”, the triple mom shot at the haters. It is about doing everything possible to protect her children. This topic touched her so much that she became really emotional in the interview and shed a tear or two.

This is not the first time that her sons are the most important thing for beauty. In April of this year, Megan’s children have their boyfriend Colson – like Machine Gun Kelly with real name means – got to know. On the occasion of this meeting, an insider People narrated: “Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her top priority.”









Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in May 2021

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with their children Bodhi, Noah and Journey

Megan Fox in July 2021

