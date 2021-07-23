Ariana Grande: That’s why Elizabeth Gillies didn’t come to the wedding









When singer Ariana Grande (28) and real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25) tied the knot on May 16 in Montecito, California, the romantic wedding took place in the smallest circle. While many fans reacted to the marriage with surprise, actress Elizabeth Gillies (27) knew about the day of the marriage. The musician’s good friend even had an invitation to the wedding party. Nevertheless, she was not present at the wedding. In the US talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (on German: “See what happens, live with Andy Cohen”) she revealed the understandable reason.

Shooting in Corana times thwarts plans of Elisabeth Gillies As is so often the case, the corona pandemic threw a spanner in the work of Elizabeth Gillies, who would have loved to be at the wedding. Because even on the film set there are hard rules to prevent the actors from becoming infected with Covid-19.







And these rules made participation in Ariana’s wedding simply impossible, as Elisabeth Gillies explained on the show. “I couldn’t stay away from work to go to her wedding,” the actress said, according to eonline.com. In order to be allowed to fly to the wedding, she would have had to take a break of seven days afterwards, an impossibility with an expensive film production.

Elizabeth Gillies faced a double dilemma The invitation to the wedding presented Elisabeth Gillies with two difficulties. Ariana had apparently asked her friend not to reveal anything about the secret ceremony. So she could not even ask the production company whether a day off or even a change in the shooting schedule would be possible. Thus, Elizabeth Gillies ultimately had no choice but to stay away from her good friend’s wedding.