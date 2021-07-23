Ariana Grande replaces Nick Jonas on “The Voice USA”

The pop princess confirmed her participation in “The Voice USA” and will take the place of former juror Nick Jonas in the 21st season.

Round after round

The singing casting show The Voice, which was developed by the Dutch television producer John de Mol, celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2010 and has since been adopted not only in Holland, but in various other countries around the world. Millions of people celebrate the fact that well-known musicians have to sit on the jury and put together a team. During the first phase – the so-called “Bild Auditions” – those stars take a seat in a swivel chair with their backs to the stage and have to be convinced by the singing, but not the appearance of the candidate.

In Germany alone, there are already ten completed seasons, in which Sami Haber, Max Herre, Nena and Mark Forster sat on the jury and made Ivy Quainoo, Andreas Kümmert and Paula Dalla Corte the star. The latter lady won the last final in December 2020 and then dropped the number 3 single "Someone Better" with her two coaches Rea Garvey and Samu Haber.









New job for Ariana

And while preparations for the eleventh season are currently in full swing in Germany, the jury line-up for the 21st round has already been announced in the United States of America. And this time very fresh is none other than Ariana Grande. The exceptional US talent confirmed her participation on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and will take the place of Nick Jonas in the future. Via Instagram, Ari already presented himself next to one of the legendary red swivel chairs:

Grande’s fans are so enthusiastic about the coup that the singer was able to generate over 1.7 million likes within 25 minutes and will soon compete for the talents against Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Since March 1, 2021, the already filmed episodes of the 20th season, which were able to attract an average of seven million people in front of the TV, have been running. When the recordings with Grande will be recorded for the first time and finally started, has not been confirmed. Also, the fact that Ariana’s fee is to amount to a double-digit million amount has not yet been confirmed. According to the “lifeandstylemag”, Kelly Clarkson is to receive around 14 million dollars for a season, Blake Shelton is with at least 13 million and John Legend is said to have collected around 53 million dollars thanks to his participation in four seasons …