Angelina Jolie: Caught! Is she dating this world star?









The former dream couple Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) can now only be seen in photos – the two have been going their separate ways since 2016 and the actress has been going through a hard time ever since. Divorce war, custody disputes and her job on the side do not make life easy for the mother of six children. But now there may be a ray of hope in the life of the 46-year-old: In Hollywood is rumored these days, because the brunette was spotted with an absolute superstar. What a surprise! With none other than singer The Weeknd (31), Angelina spent a few hours in an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, LA. After dinner, the two went their separate ways so as not to arouse suspicion, as an insider reports, according to “The Sun”. Très chic: You can see how elegantly the American woman was recently spotted shopping in the video above. Her daughters, however, chose a slightly different look.

This could connect Angelina Jolie and singer “The Weeknd” Admittedly, if we had speculated about a future partner of Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie, we would probably never have thought of mega-star “The Weeknd”, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. The singer, who was also allowed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, comes from Canada and has Ethiopian roots – his parents were born in the African country. And that could also be a connection that brought the surprise couple together. Jolie’s eldest daughter Zahara (16) is also from Ethiopia – the 46-year-old has adopted her daughter from the East African country because she has a special love for Ethiopia. Did the two get closer because of this connection? We are curious to see how this story continues!







Angelina Jolie shares private shots with her kids The Hollywood beauty is of course used to being in front of the camera. In blockbusters such as “Lara Croft”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” or “The Tourist” she admired an audience of millions. But footage from the beginning of the year reveals a whole new side of the American woman, who probably only knew her ex-husband before. Because Angelina Jolie shows herself as a loving mother, completely private and natural, together with her kids Maddox (19), pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (both 12). The pictures were taken as part of a shoot for the British fashion magazine “Vogue”. Intimate moments, normal family life and special photos of Angelina Jolie and her loved ones – in the following video you can watch the recordings.