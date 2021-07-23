Friday, July 23, 2021
After apology: Billie Eilish posts a new selfie

By Arjun Sethi
Does this make Billie Eilish (19) remorseful? Serious accusations were made against the “Bad Guy” singer after a video surfaced on the Internet showing her allegedly making racist statements towards people of Asian origin. The American singer had apologized immediately to her community after the scandal. Now, for the first time, she posted a picture of herself on the net.

“Hey, I miss you”, the blonde titled the self-portrait. Somewhat timidly, she looks from below with her striking bedroom view into the camera she holds above herself. Over five million followers have already sent the Grammy winner their likes for the snapshot. Many were happy about Billies Signs of life and assured her that she had also missed her.

But the scandal obviously cannot be resolved quite so easily. Of the more than 60,000 users who commented on the picture, many appealed to the 19-year-old to please comment comprehensively on it again. “I love you, but please explain everything to us”,” “We haven’t forgotten what you did” or “The only thing I miss is your response to everything that’s going on,” were some of the comments. Some threw Billie even pretended to have simply deleted negative opinions from the comment column.




Billie Eilish in 2020
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, singer


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
