30 million euro legal dispute: Cardi B agrees with ex-manager

Klenord “Shaft” Raphael is said not only to have discovered Cardi B, but also to have supported her financially and has been demanding his million share from the world-famous rapper since 2018.

Lawsuit in 2018

Cardi B was employed as an entertainer in a bar in 2015, was scouted and signed by Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. The latter was able to use his contacts to ensure that the New Yorker got a place in the VH1 reality TV show “Love & Hip-Hop” and thus laid the foundation for her current career. Shaft is also said to have made the rapper believe in herself and put her in touch with the producers of her worldwide number one hit “Bodak Yellow”. Cardi B eventually became famous from one day to the next, making millions. So many, in fact, that she left her manager overnight, looked for a new team and signed a contract with Quality Control Management.

However, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael did not want to let his fat fish off the line and sued his then client for a proud ten million dollars …

Cardi B’s former manager says he’s been sidelined and left out of her phenomenal success and is suing her for $10 Million. (Via Page Six) pic.twitter.com/ggIwlouJWI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2018







Counterclaim and settlement

Cardi B did not want to let the lawsuit sit on him, retought and wanted $ 30 million. She claimed that Shaft had violated her original agreement because he had embezzled fees and illegally transferred a higher cut. Their first own deal is also said to have been signed without a lawyer in the room and is therefore void.

For two years, the former colleagues quarreled in court before they put the disputes aside. “This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety without prejudice to all parties,” read the court documents at the end of December 2020. “Both parties have further agreed that both parties shall bear their own costs and attorneys’ fees.”

How much coal Cardi B transferred to her former manager has therefore not been confirmed. However, fans can be happy that their rapper will soon get “a fat check” issued. After all, their accounts are said to be frozen as early as 2018, after Klenord “Shaft” Raphael filed a lawsuit for the first time.

According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over. Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute. But when that fat ass check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit . Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020

