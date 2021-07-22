Thick chains for sunglasses and masks – The accessory of summer

– The accessory of summer Preferably heavy-limbed and beautifully colorful: Jewelry chains are celebrating a revival – also because of Corona. Anne Goebel

Formerly aunt-like – now cool: eyewear chain by Skadie.

Glasses are not enough this season, it is absolutely necessary to include the accompanying chain, attached to the temples. And as, for example, the model Bella Hadid, who is generally not prone to restraint, recently demonstrated at a fashion show in Paris: Please play it safe. Hadid looked as if she had to protect her “Sunnis” with heavy metal from a street gang from Caracas.

Of course, it is practical to always know that the glasses are in the right place, either on the nose or hung around the neck by chain. But this is primarily about a fashionable gimmick that should have picked up speed a year ago at the latest thanks to heavy-duty models from Balenciaga, Gucci, Fendi et alii. Unfortunately, the sad top trend in 2020 was mouth-nose protection, which left little room for the elegantly displayed luxury glasses plus accessories.

This summer shows that the accessory has apparently survived the winter break dazzlingly. Finally, a company logo can be integrated very advantageously into the tapes, whether filigree or bulky. The V of Valentino, for example, the ornate initial letter of Loewe or the initials of the British label Linda Farrow. The more brand presence, the better after the difficult pandemic months.

Eyeglass chains are also mask holders

In the meantime, fast fashion companies such as Asos, H&M or Zara have long since followed suit and have cheap alternatives in their range. But whether from the low-cost provider or from a noble house: With glasses worn, each chain looks more casual when it dangles in a beautiful arc from the ear to the chin and additionally frames the face together with the lenses and thus accentuates. If, on the other hand, the Ray Ban or the model of Persol rests hanging on the ribbons on the chest: This sight still has something slightly auntish about it, one involuntarily thinks of visual aid rather than a summer evening on the most beautiful terrace in the city.

There are also small manufacturers of chains in German-speaking countries, Shadeloops from Graz, for example, markets its models in double function as “eyewear chains & mask holders”. Josephin Hemken founded her label Skadie in Leipzig almost exactly one year ago. Because, says the 31-year-old, she was “a bit bored” during the baby break. The marketing expert came up with the idea of designing necklaces for sunglasses through an optician friend and the “very staid offer” on the German market, at least outside the luxury sector.









Already in the eighties en vogue: Princess Diana skiing in Klosters with glasses ribbons. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library(Getty Images)

Last summer, the rediscovery of the “sunglass chains” appeared in many fashion magazines – but already in the eighties and early nineties, the ribbons were en vogue, at that time also in the simple nylon version. Photos show Princess Diana with mirrored lenses with a narrow ribbon on the ski slope, or a chunky Chanel model from 1992, in which the golden metal links continue on the eyeglass jetties. Josephin Hemken deliberately refers to the pop culture of that era in the retro names for her designs. Their chains are called Madonna, Britney S. or Mariah C.

The new pieces made of light acrylic are covered with rubber and feel velvety. They are all beautifully garish, «swimming pool» in turquoise or the tri-coloured «Manhattan». “I like it loud,” says Hemken. “And that suits this summer. We all have a lot of catching up to do.” A model from Skadie costs around 40 francs.

A necklace by Skadie combined with glasses from the Zurich label Viu. Photo: Skadie

By the way, the phenomenon of eyewear accessories is not as new as one might think. Queen Victoria is said to have kept her round reading glasses on a ribbon in old age. And already from the early 19th century, the monocle or the lorgnette was considered an indispensable accessory for worldly ladies and gentlemen.

The corresponding fasteners can be used as a pre-curtainof today’s models. Exaggeration included: In 1826, the painter Dominique Ingres painted a countess of Parisian society, hung in jewelry, with a delicate chain of glasses – up to the waist.

