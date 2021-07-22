The Top 10 Movies and Series with Jennifer Aniston

The best movies and series with Golden Globe star Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Joanna Aniston (*February 11, 1969 in L.A.) became known worldwide for her role as Rachel Green in the hit hit hit com Friends (1994-2004), for which she received Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since the end of the series, she has played mainly successfully in comedies, but also from time to time in more serious roles (Cake, The Good Girl), which are praised by the critics. Despite private turbulence (media hype both about her wedding (2000) with Brad Pitt and of course all the more about her divorce (2005) and the whole Brangelina scandal, after some relationships she married colleague Justin Theroux in 2015, unfortunately this marriage was also divorced (2018). Let’s just call it bad luck – apart from that, she has been friends with Courtney Cox (godmother of her daughter Coco) since Friends times, and also with Adam Sandler and Ellen DeGeneres for decades “best friends”. Just turned 50, she still looks wonderful, and – thank God – does not experiment with the beauty doc. Thumbs up, this can continue in the same way!

10th place: Mother's Day – Love is not child's play (2016)







Jesse and Gabi have hidden some piquant details from their parents

IMDb Rating:

5,7

Who streams Mother's Day – Love is not child's play (2016):

action:



Child’s play: Architect Sandy (Jennifer Aniston) has to make friends with her ex’s new boyfriend (Timothy Olyphant), her friend Jesse (Kate Hudson) has to deal with her conservative parents and Kristin (Britt Robertson) has to make a decision. Star-studded family episodes starring Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis and of course Hector Elizondo, who can be found in EVERY Garry Marshall movie. Unfortunately, the last film by Marshall (died in 2016), who was also responsible for Valentine’s Day (2010) and Happy New Year (2011).

Rank 9: The Morning Show (TV series 2019-)











IMDb Rating:

8,2

Who streams The Morning Show (TV series 2019-):

action:



Upheaval in “The Morning Show”, one of the most popular programs on American breakfast television. After allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime presenter Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), his colleague (Jennifer Aniston) does not stand by him but announces his dismissal on air. While Kessler tries to save his reputation, the dismissal is followed by landslide consequences. Manager Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) from the executive floor flirts with sawing off Kessler’s colleague in the course of this line-up change and pushes the commitment of the younger reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). She feels anything but ready for the task, but soon licks blood …

Rank 8: The Good Girl (2002)











IMDb Rating:

6,4

Who streams The Good Girl (2002):

action:



The 30-year-old Justine (Jennifer Aniston) is unhappily married to painter Phil (John C. Reilly), her job in the provincial supermarket is boring her – and her wish for a baby has so far remained unfulfilled. That only changes with her new, smart colleague Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal). The 22-year-old college dropout fascinates her with his dreams of a life as a writer. The two employees begin an affair – and suddenly Justine is pregnant … Heartwarming tragicomedy with lots of funny details.

Rank 7: He’s just not on you (2009)









He's just not that into you (2009)

IMDb Rating:

6,4

Who He's Just Not On You (2009) streams:

action:



Because he feels controlled by his wife, Ben (Bradley Cooper) flees into an affair with sexy yoga teacher Anna (Scarlett Johansson). Beth (Jennifer Aniston) would like to be married, but her boyfriend Neil (Ben Affleck), with whom she has been dating for years, thinks nothing of it. And the young Gigi (Ginifer Goodwin) is still looking for Mr. Right, but always waits in vain for a call back after first dates. Until her bartender Alex (Justin Long) explains the male psyche. Belongs to the Guilty-Pleasures – if it runs somewhere, then look (you don’t have to tell around)

Rank 6: Umständlich verliebt (The Switch, 2010)









Awkwardly in Love (The Switch, 2010)

IMDb Rating:

6,1

Who awkwardly falls in love (The Switch, 2010) streams:









action:



The New York single woman Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) wants to fulfill her desire to have children by sperm donation. At the weird “fertilization party,” her best friend Wally (Jason Bateman) — a slightly neurotic stock trader who has secretly been in Kassie for a long time — drowns his grief in alcohol. In full intoxication, he replaces the sperm deposited in the bathroom of a snazzy literature lecturer with his own. But there is still a lot in the way of a happy ending. Sympathetic romantic comedy that also strikes a few more serious tones. In a supporting role: Jeff Goldblum – weird, as always!

Rank 5: Kill the Boss (Horrible Bosses, 2011)









Colin Farrell in Kill the Boss (Horrible Bosses, 2011)

IMDb Rating:

6,9

Who streams Kill the Boss (Horrible Bosses, 2011):

action:



Three friends, one problem: bosses to hate! While office stallion Nick (Jason Bateman) struggles for the sadist Dave Harken (Kevin Spacey) to finally get the hinted promotion, he messes up his ascent and also portrays him as an alcoholic. Dental assistant Dale (Charlie Day) suffers from his sex-addicted boss (Jennifer Aniston). Accountant Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), on the other hand, is exposed to the drug-addicted son (Colin Farrell) of his blissful ex-boss. What to do about the misery? The title gives it away! – Wonderfully disrespectful, high gag density.

Rank 4: Marley and I (2008)









Marley & Me (2008)

IMDb Rating:

7,1

Who streams Marley and I (2008):

action:



Reporter John Grogan (Owen Wilson) and his pretty wife Jenny (Jennifer Aniston) are a happy couple and build a living in sunny Florida. When Jenny’s desire for a child becomes acute, he first gives her a dog as a distraction. The cute Labrador puppy Marley turns out to be a real plague! No upholstery, no couch and no carpet are safe from him. And then Marley also flies out of the dog school. In the following years, the four-legged friend nevertheless becomes a faithful companion for the Grogans through happy and sometimes hard times. Marley & Ich surprises as a serious, touching family comedy with harmonizing stars – and really heartbreaking ending.

Rank 3: Cake (2014)











IMDb Rating:

6,4

Who streams Cake (2014):

action:



It took 20 years of hard work for Jennifer Aniston to be taken seriously as an actress. At the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, she received a standing ovation at the premiere of her film Cake. She plays a woman who lives in constant pain after a tragic car accident and becomes addicted to pills. For this, the hair had to be dyed off and darker, make-up was painted, but she had her face disfigured by scarring by the make-up artist. The press wrote “Oscar-worthy (unfortunately did not work out). On the role of Claire Simmons, Aniston says: “It was the biggest challenge of my career. A few years ago I wouldn’t have been able to play Claire. I first had to explore myself.”

2nd place: We are the Millers (2013)









We're the Millers (2013)

IMDb Rating:

7,0

Who We Are the Millers (2013) streams:

action:



Small dealer David (Jason Sudeikis) has been ticking marijuana since college and has hardly any other obligations – until his backpack including goods and $ 40,000 drug money is stolen from him. To pay off his debts, his sleazy boss Brad (Ed Helms) “asks” him to smuggle a cargo of marijuana from Mexico across the U.S. border. In order not to attract attention, David wants to disguise the trip as a family trip and hires stripper Rose (Jennifer Aniston) as his wife and nerd Kenny and runaway Casey (Emma Roberts) as his children.

Rank 1: Friends (1994-2004)











IMDb Rating:

8,9

Who Friends (1994-2004) streams:

action:



For ten seasons, viewers laughed heartfeltly when the good-natured Ross (David Schwimmer), his insecure sister Monica (Courteney Cox), the beautiful but somewhat chaotic Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), the somewhat limited womanizer Joey (Matt LeBlanc), his best friend Chandler (Matthew Perry) and the completely crazy Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) tried to get a grip on everyday single life in New York. The fact that a lot happens, the characters get a depth that is usually not usual for sitcoms and the actors all shine consistently in their roles, are just three of the ingredients that should be responsible for this masterpiece of good television entertainment.

