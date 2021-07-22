“The Eternals”: All information about the new Marvel movie with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

after “Avengers: Endgame” a new Marvel group comes into focus: “The Eternals”.

This week, the first trailer for “Eternals”, Marvel’s next superhero movie, was dropped and promptly reached over 17 million views. The anticipation is great. The cast of the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this year, is top-notch and diverse with a blonde Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek (to name a few).

“The Eternals”: The Official Marvel Trailer

Below is everything we know about the film so far.

What is the plot of “Eternals”?









The Eternals are a group of superheroes that were first introduced to Marvel comics in the ’70s. “… a group of immortals who have existed on Earth for 35,000 years. You are part of the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe],” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. They are an immortal species created by the Celestials. And they are one of three: the Deviants, the Humans and the Eternals. The Eternals want to protect humanity from the constantly warping Deviants.

Who is behind the script of “Eternals”?

The film was written and directed by “Nomadland” director and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay. It is the 26th film in the MCU and was realized with a budget of 200 million dollars (164 million euros).