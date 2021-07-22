Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNews»Strike Witches«: First details of the disc release
News

»Strike Witches«: First details of the disc release

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




Already in September 2020, AniMoon Publishing announced that it had secured the license to the action anime »Strike Witches«. Now the publisher revealed the first concrete details about the upcoming disc release of the series.

Disc release starts in September 2021

The first season of »Strike Witches« is expected to be released from September 2021 in a limited mediabook edition on DVD and Blu-ray. The first volume includes the first four episodes in German and Japanese, as well as a collection slipcase, a booklet and an exclusive extra to be presented at a later date.

The second volume will continue in November 2021, while the final third volume, which also includes the OVA from 2007, will go on sale in January 2022. The RRP is 42.99 euros for the first volume and 37.99 euros for the two other volumes.

In addition to the original series »Strike Witches«, which was broadcast in Japan in the summer of 2008, AniMoon Publishing has also secured the license for the OVA series »Strike Witches: Operation Victory Arrow«, the film »Strike Witches: The Movie« and the sequel »Strike Witches: Road to Berlin«.

More on this topic:

First volume:




Other volumes:

action:

The year is 1944 and the world lives in fear of unidentified flying objects called Neuroi. With the old guard unable to thwart this deadly threat, humanity is turning its desperate gaze to a new air strike force.

Meet the girls of the 501st Joint Fighter Wing, better known as the Strike Witches!

© Strike Witches Production Committee


Previous articleShe replaces Nick Jonas: Ariana Grande becomes coach at The Voice – Entertainment
Next articleBella Thorne cheats OnlyFans followers & apologizes
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv