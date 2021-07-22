She replaces Nick Jonas: Ariana Grande becomes coach at The Voice – Entertainment

Ariana Grande has a new job at “The Voice” Photo: AdMedia/ImageCollect





Ariana Grande has a new job on US television: she will act as a coach in the 21st season of “The Voice”. With this she replaces Nick Jonas – only how long, is the question.

Ariana Grande (27, “7 Rings”) will be the new coach in the US edition of “The Voice”. The singer will join Blake Shelton (44, “God’s Country”), John Legend (42, “All Of Me”) and Kelly Clarkson (38, “Because Of You”). An anonymous insider told Page Six that Grande was allegedly “a huge fan” of the show and her management had been negotiating for some time so that she could become part of the show.









Grande is obviously very much looking forward to the 21st season. She shared a picture on Instagram posing in front of “The Voice” backdrop and wrote: “Surprise! I am overjoyed, honored and excited to join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the next season.” So it is clear who she will replace: Nick Jonas (28). She also addresses him in the short text: “We will miss you”.

Forever, the fans will probably not have to do without the actor and singer. According to the Page Six insider, jonas is likely to return to the show: “Nick will stay in rotation with other stars who have appeared on the show. Chances are he’ll be back soon.”





