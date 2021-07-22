Thursday, July 22, 2021
SHE had sex while Khloé Kardashian was lying under the bed

By Arjun Sethi
29. March 2021 – 10:25 clock

Is that why Khloé Kardashian, as a teenager, swore never to have sex?

How unpleasant! Kris Jenner (65) now chatted on the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres that she is probably to blame for the fact that daughter Khloe Kardashian (36) sworn as a teen for a short time never to have sex. Khloé involuntarily witnessed as a ten-year-old when her mother and her husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) had sex – while she lay unnoticed with a friend under the matrimonial bed. We show the whole – quite traumatizing – story in the video.

Kris Jenner didn’t just talk about embarrassment




On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Kris Jenner not only talked about embarrassing family stories, but also gave an update on how daughter Kim Kardashian (40) is doing after the separation from Kanye West: “Kim is doing well. She works on all her different projects and I don’t know how she does that, with all my grandchildren. She has a lot of energy, this child!”

One of Kim’s projects is her own beauty products. In this area, her mother now wants to emulate her. According to TMZ, Kris is planning to launch a beauty line on the market itself. The reality TV mom is said to want to use her name for creams, hair care, makeup and perfumes.


