Shawn Mendes honestly: He goes to therapy twice a week

Shawn Mendes (22) has already experienced a lot in his young years. The singer has been successful in the music business since 2014 and has been in a happy relationship with singer Camila Cabello (24) for two years. Even if everything seems so perfect – the “Treat You Better” artist has a neat package to carry with him. And this is what he wants to work through: Shawn openly admits that he regularly goes to therapy!

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine the 22-year-old gave honest insights into his mental state. When asked how often the beau goes to the therapist, Shawn gave a clear answer. “Twice a week. I’m currently at a point in my life where it’s a lot about realizing that you just allow more of your humanity.”, he explained. Often, however, this is difficult for him and he only sits in the therapy session without saying anything.

However, this is not the first time that the musician has spoken so openly about his mental state. Already last year had Shawn tells of his anxiety – and how much it relates to his relationship with Camila had endangered. “There was a month when I could barely talk to her because I suffered so much from my anxiety disorders. And I didn’t want her to see me so weak. I was on the verge of destroying our relationship,” he told the Apple Music depicted.









display

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

display

Shawn Mendes in January 2020

display

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards

199 No, this is new to me.



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]