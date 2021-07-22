Thursday, July 22, 2021
Shawn Mendes honestly: He goes to therapy twice a week

By Arjun Sethi
Shawn Mendes (22) has already experienced a lot in his young years. The singer has been successful in the music business since 2014 and has been in a happy relationship with singer Camila Cabello (24) for two years. Even if everything seems so perfect – the “Treat You Better” artist has a neat package to carry with him. And this is what he wants to work through: Shawn openly admits that he regularly goes to therapy!

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine the 22-year-old gave honest insights into his mental state. When asked how often the beau goes to the therapist, Shawn gave a clear answer. “Twice a week. I’m currently at a point in my life where it’s a lot about realizing that you just allow more of your humanity.”, he explained. Often, however, this is difficult for him and he only sits in the therapy session without saying anything.

However, this is not the first time that the musician has spoken so openly about his mental state. Already last year had Shawn tells of his anxiety – and how much it relates to his relationship with Camila had endangered. “There was a month when I could barely talk to her because I suffered so much from my anxiety disorders. And I didn’t want her to see me so weak. I was on the verge of destroying our relationship,” he told the Apple Music depicted.




Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes in January 2020
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2019 American Music Awards


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
