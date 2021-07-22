Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: That’s what they thought about each other at the first meeting!

How Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Met

Since yesterday, fans of Shawn Mendes the Canadian in his documentation “In Wonder” experience privately and behind the scenes. In a scene with Camila Cabello the two describe their first encounter and share their thoughts from that time with the audience: “Camila was in Fifth Harmony and we were both support acts. This was my first real tour! I was first with the shortest set and then her. That was 5 years ago, crazy.” Camila Cabello adds: “He was always super focused and I never really saw him on this tour because he’s always out of his bus and back in, playing guitar and writing songs! I thought he was cute, but I always thought, ‘He’s doing different stuff, so what the heck.'”

How did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello find each other afterwards?

A little later, the two met again backstage on a Taylor Swift tour, where Shawn Mendes Support Act was. “I went to his locker room to say ‘Hi’ and we started writing a song”, narrated Camila Cabello. “After that, we spent a lot of time together because we had this song together and did a whole tour with this one. I really liked him a lot. I guess he liked me too, but I don’t know”, the singer continues. From the friendship has become more in the meantime and so the two have been together for over a year. To her Love Happiness to show, have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently even adopted a small puppy dog! The long wait for each other seems to have really paid off and we wish them all the best for the future!









